SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)
14.73EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€14.73
--
--
--
--
1,076,385
€16.17
€12.15
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,047.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|205.67
|Dividend:
|0.21
|Yield (%):
|1.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|67.67
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.80
|15.18
BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1
* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year
SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise
AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Dutch offshore engineering company SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it beat expectations with first-half results lifted by higher investment in deep sea projects.
UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement
July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.
BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
