Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
Rs68.60
Open
Rs68.60
Day's High
Rs68.70
Day's Low
Rs66.60
Volume
834,432
Avg. Vol
2,567,771
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20
About
Syndicate Bank is an India-based bank, which provides a range of banking services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank offers deposits, including current and term deposits; loans, including retail loans, agricultural loans and priority sector loan,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,785.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|904.54
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10
* Says review & revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), base rate and BPLR with effect from 10.09.2017
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
* Says approved to raise equity capital up to inr 35 billion via QIP/rights issue/preferential allotment
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17
* Says NIM (domestic) improved from 2.50% as at Q4 FY 2015-16 to 3.16% as at Q4 FY 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net loss 21.58 billion rupees year ago