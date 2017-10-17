Edition:
J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange

247.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.30 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
246.40
Open
246.80
Day's High
248.10
Day's Low
246.40
Volume
7,872,869
Avg. Vol
24,370,859
52-wk High
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10

Chart for

About

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company's segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury's Bank plc... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,424.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,190.11
Dividend: 6.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about SBRY.L

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco , is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds table) LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday. Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent. Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said. Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continu

Oct 17 2017

Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide

* Tesco rises on investors' hopes of dividend payout (Updates)

Oct 03 2017

UK convenience retailer Nisa's CEO leaves during takeover talks

LONDON Britain's Nisa Retail said on Saturday its chief executive had left the convenience retailer, which is in talks with the Co-operative Group to be taken over.

Sep 30 2017

BRIEF-St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed

* ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 1-British supermarket sales up 3.6 pct in the summer - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds table) LONDON, Sept 19 British supermarket sales increased by 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 10, largely driven by higher inflation and extending a run of above-3-percent growth to six months, industry data showed on Tuesday. Lidl grew the fastest, with an increase of 19.2 percent taking its share to a record high of 5.3 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said, while growth at rival Aldi was 15.6 percent, resulting in a share of 6.9 percent.

Sep 19 2017

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Aug 30 2017
