Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)
SBSP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.15 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.60
Open
R$ 30.82
Day's High
R$ 31.20
Day's Low
R$ 30.54
Volume
1,217,100
Avg. Vol
1,495,373
52-wk High
R$ 35.81
52-wk Low
R$ 25.61
About
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 21,017.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|683.51
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|3.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.74
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.03
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.31
|15.18
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|RWE AG (RWEG.DE)
|€21.45
|+0.08
|RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)
|€16.26
|+0.25
|American States Water Co (AWR.N)
|$55.61
|-0.24
|BWI Liquidating Corp (BWTRQ.PK)
|--
|--