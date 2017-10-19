S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)
SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
461.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs461.80
Open
Rs464.00
Day's High
Rs470.00
Day's Low
Rs460.25
Volume
13,471
Avg. Vol
85,484
52-wk High
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45
About
S Chand and Company Limited, formerly S Chand And Company Private Limited, offers publishing and education services. It publishes educational books including school books, higher academic books, competition and reference books, technical and professional books and children books. It operates through three business segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,193.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.84
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18