Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)

Schaeffler India Ltd

National Stock Exchange of India

4,896.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs30.35 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs4,866.55
Open
Rs4,835.00
Day's High
Rs4,905.70
Day's Low
Rs4,835.00
Volume
205
Avg. Vol
5,451
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70

Schaeffler India Limited, formerly FAG Bearings India Limited, is an India-based company, which is engaged in the sale of ball/roller bearings and related components and sale of machines. The Company produces its products under the brands, INA/FAG and LuK, across the world.

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs81,426.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.62
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.24

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

