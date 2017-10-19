Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)
SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,896.90INR
19 Oct 2017
4,896.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs30.35 (+0.62%)
Rs30.35 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs4,866.55
Rs4,866.55
Open
Rs4,835.00
Rs4,835.00
Day's High
Rs4,905.70
Rs4,905.70
Day's Low
Rs4,835.00
Rs4,835.00
Volume
205
205
Avg. Vol
5,451
5,451
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70
Rs3,773.70
About
Schaeffler India Limited, formerly FAG Bearings India Limited, is an India-based company, which is engaged in the sale of ball/roller bearings and related components and sale of machines. The Company produces its products under the brands, INA/FAG and LuK, across the world. Its portfolio of products and services include Rolling... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,426.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.62
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18