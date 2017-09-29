Edition:
Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)

SCHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

73.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€73.10
Open
€73.36
Day's High
€73.69
Day's Low
€73.06
Volume
1,394,870
Avg. Vol
1,274,949
52-wk High
€74.65
52-wk Low
€58.05

About

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): €43,699.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 596.66
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Latest News about SCHN.PA

BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal

* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

ABB buys GE business for $2.6 billion in bet it can boost margins

ZURICH Power grids maker ABB is buying General Electric's Industrial Solutions business for $2.6 billion in a bet it can improve the division's lackluster margins over the next five years, the Swiss engineering company said on Monday.

Sep 25 2017

UPDATE 2-ABB buys GE business for $2.6 bln in bet it can boost margins

* ABB suspends share buyback programme (Adds comment from ABB CEO from call, analyst comment)

Sep 25 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sep 06 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 6

Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sep 05 2017

Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears

MILAN European shares inched lower on Tuesday dragged down by losses in the heavyweight financial sector as worries over North Korea persisted and caution grew before a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the week.

Sep 05 2017

UPDATE 2-Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears

* Downbeat broker note hits Inmarsat (Recasts with details, adds closing prices)

Sep 05 2017

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.

Sep 05 2017

UPDATE 3-Third time lucky as Aveva agrees 3 bln pound software deal with Schneider

* France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company

Sep 05 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

Sep 05 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates