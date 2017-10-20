Ciments du Maroc SA (SCM.CS)
SCM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,585.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null4.00 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
null1,581.00
Open
null1,581.00
Day's High
null1,585.00
Day's Low
null1,580.00
Volume
3,624
Avg. Vol
3,258
52-wk High
null1,623.00
52-wk Low
null1,220.00
About
Ciments du Maroc SA is a Morocco-based producer of cement and ready-made concrete. Its products include artificial Portland cement 35, Portland cement 45, Portland cement 55, CIMARTOB (binder) and Super White Cement. The Company's industrial complex consists of three factories (Agadir, Safi and Marrakech), a crushing unit... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|22,881.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.44
|Dividend:
|65.00
|Yield (%):
|4.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18