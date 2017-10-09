Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

BRIEF-Scor estimates cost of Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes and Mexico earthquakes​ * SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA HURRICANES AND MEXICO EARTHQUAKES​

BRIEF-Scor continues to pursue "Vision in Action" following recent natural catastrophes * SCOR CONTINUES TO PURSUE "VISION IN ACTION" FOLLOWING RECENT NATURAL CATASTROPHES

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 14) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

BRIEF-Scor announces not to invest in companies with more than 30% of total revenues in thermal coal * THE GROUP ANNOUNCES IT CURRENTLY HAS NO DIRECT INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES WITH THERMAL COAL REVENUES OF MORE THAN 30% OF TOTAL REVENUES

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 23) BRUSSELS, Aug 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Fitch: Major European Reinsurers Maintain Underwriting Profitability despite Pressures (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Reinsurance 1H17 Results Dashboard https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/902472 LONDON, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that all four of the major European reinsurers reported lower-than-expected large loss experience in 1H17, which helped them to maintain underwriting profitability. However, on a normalised basis, adjusting for variances from budgeted totals for major losses a

BRIEF-Scor H1 ‍net income of EUR 292 million, launches share buyback program​ * H1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AT 9.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Scor launches a share buy-back program for up to EUR 200 million * SCOR LAUNCHES A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO EUR 200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)