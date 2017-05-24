Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)
SCTS.L on London Stock Exchange
490.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
490.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.10 (+0.84%)
4.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
486.40
486.40
Open
488.30
488.30
Day's High
498.90
498.90
Day's Low
481.80
481.80
Volume
364,981
364,981
Avg. Vol
221,208
221,208
52-wk High
498.90
498.90
52-wk Low
283.00
283.00
About
Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£969.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|197.61
|Dividend:
|6.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman
* Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place