Edition:
United States

K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
€20.66
Open
€20.70
Day's High
€21.30
Day's Low
€20.66
Volume
1,363,201
Avg. Vol
1,269,197
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€17.88

Chart for

About

K&S AG is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt and sodium chloride brine. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,007.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 191.40
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Latest News about SDFGn.DE

UPDATE 2-K+S shares sink as salt firm's shake-up turns sour

* Shares drop, biggest fall in mid-cap MDAX (Adds comments from analyst, CEO, detail and background)

Oct 09 2017

RPT-UPDATE 1-Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

Oct 04 2017

K+S aims to boost salt unit's value in strategic review

KASSEL, Germany German potash and salt miner K+S is looking at ways to boost the value of its salt unit under a wider strategic review, Chief Financial Officer Burkhard Lohr said on Wednesday.

May 10 2017

K+S vows new Canadian mine will not undermine prices

FRANKFURT German potash miner K+S vowed it would not have to undercut rivals on price as it brings 2 million tonnes of new potash capacity to the North American market next year.

May 09 2017

K+S first-quarter earnings lower on curbed waste water discharge

FRANKFURT German potash miner K+S's quarterly operating profit dropped a worse than expected 37 percent, hurt by lower fertilizer prices and by environmental restrictions which might still pose a burden this year until it puts a new water treatment plant into operation.

May 09 2017

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

May 01 2017

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

May 01 2017

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

May 01 2017
» More SDFGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates