Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)
SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€44.48
Open
€44.62
Day's High
€44.80
Day's Low
€44.28
Volume
6,925
Avg. Vol
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46
About
Synergie SE is a France-based company that specializes in human resources management. The Company's activities include temporary employment, out-placement, social engineering, recrutment and training services. The Company operates in a range of economic sectors, notably industry. The Company has over 500 agencies in several... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,082.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.36
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.41
|15.18