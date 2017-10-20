Edition:
Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€44.48
Open
€44.62
Day's High
€44.80
Day's Low
€44.28
Volume
6,925
Avg. Vol
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46

About

Synergie SE is a France-based company that specializes in human resources management. The Company's activities include temporary employment, out-placement, social engineering, recrutment and training services. The Company operates in a range of economic sectors, notably industry. The Company has over 500 agencies in several... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,082.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.36
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.85 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.15 11.32
ROE: -- 15.41 15.18

