SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL.L on London Stock Exchange

505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
497.50
Open
495.00
Day's High
515.00
Day's Low
490.00
Volume
186,273
Avg. Vol
217,183
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00

Chart for

About

SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer's multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): £414.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.17
Dividend: 6.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about SDL.L

BRIEF-SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.

* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-SDL Plc says CFO to take temporary leave of absence

* Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence​

Jun 16 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates