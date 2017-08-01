SDL PLC (SDL.L)
SDL.L on London Stock Exchange
505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.50 (+1.51%)
7.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
497.50
Open
495.00
Day's High
515.00
Day's Low
490.00
Volume
186,273
Avg. Vol
217,183
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00
About
SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer's multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£414.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|82.17
|Dividend:
|6.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.
* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency
BRIEF-SDL Plc says CFO to take temporary leave of absence
* Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence