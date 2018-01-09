Edition:
United States

Superdry PLC (SDRY.L)

SDRY.L on London Stock Exchange

2,040.00GBp
9 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
2,060.00
Open
2,068.00
Day's High
2,068.00
Day's Low
2,000.00
Volume
131,272
Avg. Vol
273,530
52-wk High
2,102.00
52-wk Low
1,435.00

Chart for

About

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs. The Retail segment's... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.73 16.26
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.92 35.00
ROE: -- 14.02 16.43

Earnings vs. Estimates