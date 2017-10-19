Edition:
Schroders PLC (SDRt.L)

SDRt.L on London Stock Exchange

2,501.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
2,497.00
Open
2,528.00
Day's High
2,529.00
Day's Low
2,501.00
Volume
25,476
Avg. Vol
41,962
52-wk High
2,546.70
52-wk Low
2,018.00

Chart for

About

Schroders plc is an asset and wealth management company. The Company has three business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management and the Group segment. Asset Management principally comprises investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,290.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 282.53
Dividend: 34.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about SDRt.L

UPDATE 1-Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg

* Institutional investor assets up 9.3 pct (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)

Oct 19 2017

Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg

LONDON, Oct 19 British asset manager Schroders on Thursday said its assets ‍assets under management and administration in the nine months to end-September rose by 9 pct.

Oct 19 2017

MOVES-Schroders hires new global equities portfolio manager

Oct 10 Global investment manager Schroders Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager of global equities.

Oct 10 2017

EM fund managers move to more exotic currencies as dollar hits lows

NEW YORK Some of 2017’s top-performing emerging market fund managers are reshuffling their currency holdings, paring back bets on some of the asset class' big names and shifting to more exotic currencies like the Czech koruna, Uruguayan peso and the Egyptian pound.

Oct 05 2017

MOVES-Schroders Adveq says Reto Schwager to join as CEO

Oct 2 Asset manager Schroders Adveq said Reto Schwager will succeed Sven Liden as chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Oct 02 2017

MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management bolsters Global Insurance Solutions arm

Oct 2 The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co said it appointed Mark Oldcorn as head of International Insurance Solutions.

Oct 02 2017

MOVES-Schroders names Charles Prideaux as head of solutions

Sept 26 Asset manager Schroders Plc appointed Charles Prideaux as head of solutions, reporting to Richard Mountford, the global head of its product division.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Schroders says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules

* Says to pay for all external research costs under Mifid II rules. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Sep 15 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates