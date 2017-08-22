Senvion SA (SENG.DE)
SENG.DE on Xetra
11.74EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.74EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.26%)
€0.03 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
€11.71
€11.71
Open
€11.66
€11.66
Day's High
€11.80
€11.80
Day's Low
€11.56
€11.56
Volume
10,336
10,336
Avg. Vol
36,663
36,663
52-wk High
€16.71
€16.71
52-wk Low
€10.53
€10.53
About
Senvion SA is a Luxembourg-based developer, producer and distributor of wind turbines. The Company offers a broad range of project-specific solutions as regards foundation construction, transport, installation and service and maintenance. It owns production sites in Germany and Portugal and operates through subsidiaries and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€763.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|65.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|21.95
|15.18
Wind turbine tie-ups under pressure as sector awaits more deals
FRANKFURT A sell-off in shares of recently merged wind turbine makers highlights the growing speed at which competition in the sector is heating up, raising expectations for more deals in the quest for scale.