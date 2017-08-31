SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)
SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs114.45
Open
Rs112.05
Day's High
Rs115.70
Day's Low
Rs112.05
Volume
7,425
Avg. Vol
79,410
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20
About
SeQuent Scientific Limited is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company. Its segments include Pharmaceuticals, Speciality Chemicals and Analytical Services. It focuses on products for livestock, poultry and companion animals. It also offers laboratory and technical support services. On the human health front,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,761.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|243.74
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Sequent Scientific seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHgk78 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts June-qtr consol profit
* June quarter consol profit 22.5 million rupees versus loss 118.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SeQuent Scientific's Alivira registers 3 products in Ukraine
* Says products have already been shipped to Ukraine and will be launched shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago