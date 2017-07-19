Edition:
SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)

SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€29.55
Open
€29.40
Day's High
€29.50
Day's Low
€29.29
Volume
1,559
Avg. Vol
7,773
52-wk High
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70

About

SES-imagotag, formerly Store Electronic Systems SA, is a France-based company which designs and markets electronic shelf labeling systems for food and non-food retail industries. The Company’s solutions include store electronic systems (SES), electronic labels, software, radio and mounting systems. The Company’s solutions are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): €378.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.87
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.62 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.15 11.32
ROE: -- 11.62 15.18

Latest News about SESL.PA

BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag

* SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-BOE Technology signs agreement to buy shares in SES-Imagotag

* Says it signs agreement to buy 6.7 million shares in France's SES-Imagotag SA via block trade

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag

* Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share

Jun 16 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates