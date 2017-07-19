SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)
SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.51%)
€-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€29.55
€29.55
Open
€29.40
€29.40
Day's High
€29.50
€29.50
Day's Low
€29.29
€29.29
Volume
1,559
1,559
Avg. Vol
7,773
7,773
52-wk High
€35.03
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70
€20.70
About
SES-imagotag, formerly Store Electronic Systems SA, is a France-based company which designs and markets electronic shelf labeling systems for food and non-food retail industries. The Company’s solutions include store electronic systems (SES), electronic labels, software, radio and mounting systems. The Company’s solutions are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€378.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.87
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.62
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.62
|15.18
BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag
* SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
BRIEF-BOE Technology signs agreement to buy shares in SES-Imagotag
* Says it signs agreement to buy 6.7 million shares in France's SES-Imagotag SA via block trade
BRIEF-BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag
* Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share