Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
SGC.L on London Stock Exchange
161.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£927.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|573.34
|Dividend:
|8.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge
* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit
June 28 British transport company Stagecoach Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business.