Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
Open
732.00
Day's High
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

About

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company's segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,892.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,081.17
Dividend: 5.22
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about SGE.L

BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp

* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business

* COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%

* RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS

Jul 25 2017

Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE

* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)

Jun 12 2017

Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE

LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.

Jun 12 2017

FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Jun 05 2017

BRIEF-Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln

* Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Sage Group first-half earnings per share rise 2 pct

* H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%

May 03 2017
