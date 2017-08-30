Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairments JOHANNESBURG South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold reported an interim loss on Wednesday, citing impairments and provisions for an expected settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

REFILE-South African Markets - Factors to watch on August 30 (Fixes typo in Sibanye Gold's name) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Sibanye Gold planning job cuts in S.Africa mines revamp JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold will restructure operations in its domestic market, a move that could affect 7,400 of its employees, the gold and platinum miner said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Sibanye Gold appoints of Ken Kluksdahl as COO of U.S. region * APPOINTMENT OF KEN KLUKSDAHL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, U.S. REGION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

MIT research scientist arrested for insider trading BOSTON A research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he engaged in insider trading based on information he obtained from his wife, a corporate lawyer working on a deal involving a mining company.

UPDATE 2-MIT research scientist arrested for insider trading BOSTON, July 12 A research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he engaged in insider trading based on information he obtained from his wife, a corporate lawyer working on a deal involving a mining company.

MIT post-doctoral associate arrested for insider trading BOSTON, July 12 A post-doctoral associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges he engaged in insider trading ahead of news that Sibanye Gold planned to acquire Stillwater Mining for $2.2 billion, prosecutors said.

South Africa's Sibanye says production resumes at strike-hit Cooke mine JOHANNESBURG, July 3 Production has resumed at the Cooke mine of South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold following the conclusion of a wildcat strike at the operation which erupted almost a month ago, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

CORRECTED-South Africa's Sibanye says to resume operations at strike-hit Cooke mine June 30 South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold said on Friday it would resume production on Monday at its strike-hit Cooke mine, which has been incurring losses amid illegal mining and production interruptions.