Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

SGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,674.05ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.05 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,667.00
Open
1,667.00
Day's High
1,707.00
Day's Low
1,667.00
Volume
11,129,085
Avg. Vol
9,774,177
52-wk High
2,887.58
52-wk Low
1,386.27

About

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.63
Market Cap(Mil.): R36,867.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,168.65
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 2.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about SGLJ.J

Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairments

JOHANNESBURG South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold reported an interim loss on Wednesday, citing impairments and provisions for an expected settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

Aug 30 2017

REFILE-South African Markets - Factors to watch on August 30

(Fixes typo in Sibanye Gold's name) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

Aug 30 2017

UPDATE 1-Sibanye Gold planning job cuts in S.Africa mines revamp

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold will restructure operations in its domestic market, a move that could affect 7,400 of its employees, the gold and platinum miner said on Thursday.

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Sibanye Gold appoints of Ken Kluksdahl as COO of U.S. region

* APPOINTMENT OF KEN KLUKSDAHL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, U.S. REGION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Jul 24 2017

MIT research scientist arrested for insider trading

BOSTON A research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he engaged in insider trading based on information he obtained from his wife, a corporate lawyer working on a deal involving a mining company.

Jul 12 2017

UPDATE 2-MIT research scientist arrested for insider trading

BOSTON, July 12 A research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he engaged in insider trading based on information he obtained from his wife, a corporate lawyer working on a deal involving a mining company.

Jul 12 2017

MIT post-doctoral associate arrested for insider trading

BOSTON, July 12 A post-doctoral associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges he engaged in insider trading ahead of news that Sibanye Gold planned to acquire Stillwater Mining for $2.2 billion, prosecutors said.

Jul 12 2017

South Africa's Sibanye says production resumes at strike-hit Cooke mine

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 Production has resumed at the Cooke mine of South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold following the conclusion of a wildcat strike at the operation which erupted almost a month ago, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

Jul 03 2017

CORRECTED-South Africa's Sibanye says to resume operations at strike-hit Cooke mine

June 30 South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold said on Friday it would resume production on Monday at its strike-hit Cooke mine, which has been incurring losses amid illegal mining and production interruptions.

Jun 30 2017

South Africa's Sibanye Gold aims to restart Cooke mine this week

JOHANNESBURG South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold aims to resume production at its strike-hit Cooke Mine later this week, but first plans to conduct safety inspections in the shafts on Monday.

Jun 26 2017
