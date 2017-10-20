Edition:
United States

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.51 (-4.33%)
Prev Close
€11.78
Open
€11.78
Day's High
€11.87
Day's Low
€11.18
Volume
5,167,089
Avg. Vol
2,873,141
52-wk High
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65

Chart for

About

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, formerly Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the renewable energy equipment manufacture. The Company specializes in the promotion and development of wind farms, as well as the engineering, design, production and sale of wind turbines. Its activities are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,679.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 681.14
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 18.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.92 11.32
ROE: -- 21.95 15.18

Latest News about SGREN.MC

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

Oct 20 2017

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

Oct 20 2017

Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount

FRANKFURT Siemens Gamesa announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty

MILAN, Oct 16 Spanish stocks lagged behind a broadly flat European market on Monday as the Catalonia crisis and a profit warning from renewables energy firm Siemens Gamesa weighed.

Oct 16 2017

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 2-European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

* Paris closes flat, Frankfurt and Milan down 0.2 and 0.6 pct

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa ‍to repower two wind farms in Texas

* ‍TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 05 2017

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines

FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 08 2017

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 metres (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.

Aug 08 2017
» More SGREN.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates