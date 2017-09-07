Edition:
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,597.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.70 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs2,564.30
Open
Rs2,565.20
Day's High
Rs2,609.95
Day's Low
Rs2,564.30
Volume
907
Avg. Vol
3,437
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

Sharda Motor Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components and White Goods Components. The Company's principal products/services include Motor vehicles parts, such as suspension, silencer, exhaust pipes, and Car seats frame and seats cover. The Company operates in two segments, which include... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,368.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5.95
Dividend: 6.25
Yield (%): 0.48

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries files petition against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT

* Says petition has been filed by co against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT Source text - http://bit.ly/2wbgSYH Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017
