Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)

SHA_p.DE on Xetra

13.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€13.45
Open
€13.51
Day's High
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.36
Volume
616,961
Avg. Vol
1,083,061
52-wk High
€16.60
52-wk Low
€11.31

Chart for

About

Schaeffler AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises four subdivisions: Engine Systems, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,242.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 166.00
Dividend: 0.57
Yield (%): 3.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates