Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

BRIEF-Shaftesbury ‍cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps ​ * ‍CANCELED ITS REMAINING £125 MLN OF LEGACY INTEREST RATE SWAPS AT A COST OF £57.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A REDUCTION IN EPRA NAV OF 21 PENCE PER SHARE​

Shaftesbury planning sterling benchmark after roadshow LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Shaftesbury PLC has mandated IDCM and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in London and Edinburgh commencing Thursday August 24.

BRIEF-Shaftesbury says ‍to acquire long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street​ * SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE A LONG-LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN 90-104 BERWICK STREET, SOHO, LONDON W1 AT A PRICE OF 38.5 MLN STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)