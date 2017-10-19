Edition:
Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-231.50 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs18,366.50
Open
Rs18,548.20
Day's High
Rs18,548.30
Day's Low
Rs18,127.10
Volume
870
Avg. Vol
15,853
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00

Chart for

About

Shree Cement Limited is a cement company. The Company's principal products/services are cement and clinker. The Company operates through two business segments: Cement and Power. The Company's manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across approximately six states. It has a cement production capacity of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs634,492.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.84
Dividend: 24.00
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates