Edition:
United States

Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)

SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,419.05
Open
Rs1,422.00
Day's High
Rs1,461.00
Day's Low
Rs1,380.00
Volume
1,140
Avg. Vol
8,964
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Chart for

About

Sheela Foam Limited, formerly Sheela Foam Private Limited, manufactures mattresses under Sleepwell brand. The Company manufactures other foam-based home comfort products focusing primarily at Indian retail consumers, as well as technical grades of polyurethane (PU) foam for end use in a range of industries. Its home comfort line... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs68,032.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 48.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.81 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.74 11.32
ROE: -- 8.35 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates