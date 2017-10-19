Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)
SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-24.05 (-1.69%)
Rs-24.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,419.05
Rs1,419.05
Open
Rs1,422.00
Rs1,422.00
Day's High
Rs1,461.00
Rs1,461.00
Day's Low
Rs1,380.00
Rs1,380.00
Volume
1,140
1,140
Avg. Vol
8,964
8,964
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10
Rs850.10
About
Sheela Foam Limited, formerly Sheela Foam Private Limited, manufactures mattresses under Sleepwell brand. The Company manufactures other foam-based home comfort products focusing primarily at Indian retail consumers, as well as technical grades of polyurethane (PU) foam for end use in a range of industries. Its home comfort line... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,032.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.81
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.35
|15.18