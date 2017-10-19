S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)
SHKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
277.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs277.65
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs282.05
Day's Low
Rs275.60
Volume
14,221
Avg. Vol
96,797
52-wk High
Rs362.90
52-wk Low
Rs236.00
About
S H Kelkar and Company Limited is a fragrance manufacturer in India. The Company operates in two segments: Fragrances, which manufactures/trades in Fragrances and aroma ingredients for Fragrances, and Flavours, which manufactures/trades in Flavors. It offers fragrances in various categories, such as personal care, hair care,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs40,103.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|144.62
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|0.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.24
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.75
|15.18