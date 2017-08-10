Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)
SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
664.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Shilpa Medicare Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and intermediates, and wind power generation. The Company's segments include Bulk Drug/Intermediates and Energy. It offers 3a 7b Dihydroxy. The Company deals with APIs, Intermediates, Formulations, New Drug... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs53,184.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|80.13
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 240.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India cenbank says FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30-40 pct in Shilpa Medicare
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 40 per cent under PIS in Shilpa Medicare Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uyzCV4) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago