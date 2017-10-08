Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Cyber Security Coordinator for PMO Gulshan Rai and SEBI Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch at inauguration of Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: SIAM to announ