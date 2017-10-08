Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Rs539.20
Rs542.90
Rs549.40
Rs538.00
65,775
210,981
Rs569.90
Rs268.00
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18
Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.
