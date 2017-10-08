Edition:
Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs539.20
Open
Rs542.90
Day's High
Rs549.40
Day's Low
Rs538.00
Volume
65,775
Avg. Vol
210,981
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00

About

Shoppers Stop Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental stores. It operates through approximately 80 such departmental stores located in approximately 40 cities. Its products include apparels and non-apparels. Its non-apparel... (more)

Overall

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

Latest News about SHOP.NS

Morning News Call - India, October 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Cyber Security Coordinator for PMO Gulshan Rai and SEBI Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch at inauguration of Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: SIAM to announ

Oct 08 2017

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop

MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

Sep 23 2017

