Shire PLC (SHP.L)

Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire ZURICH, Oct 3 Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.

Shire sues Allergan in U.S. over dry eye drug Oct 2 Allergan Plc was sued on Monday by Shire Plc for allegedly scheming to block doctors from prescribing its new treatment for dry eye disease.

Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan TOKYO, Sept 20 Shire Plc and Shionogi & Co Ltd said a drug to treat ADHD in adults had met its main goal in a late-stage trial in Japan, bringing it one step closer to approval in the world's third-biggest market for ADHD treatments.

BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv ​ * ‍SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Shire receives FDA fast track designation for SHP607 * SHIRE RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR SHP607 FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS