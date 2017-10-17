Edition:
Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-53.87 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
21,424.00
Open
21,548.00
Day's High
21,548.00
Day's Low
21,150.00
Volume
888,185
Avg. Vol
1,549,487
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00

About

Shoprite Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is a food retailer and wholesaler. It operates in the Republic of South Africa (RSA). It operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture and Other operating segments. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): R125,068.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 591.34
Dividend: 324.00
Yield (%): 2.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about SHPJ.J

UPDATE 1-Staff cuts weigh on profits at South Africa's Pick n Pay

* Retailers facing tough competition in struggling economy (Writes through with context)

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff African unit prices IPO at 20.50 rand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South Africa's Steinhoff priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its African unit at 20.50 rand on Friday, the middle of the marketed range and valuing the business at about 71 billion rand ($5.40 billion).

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-National Credit Regulator says Tribunal finds Shoprite guilty of reckless lending

* National Consumer Tribunal handed down judgment finding shoprite guilty of reckless lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 06 2017

South Africa's Shoprite fined for "reckless lending" - regulator

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South African retailer Shoprite has been fined 1 million rand ($77,500) for failing to assess properly whether consumers could afford its loans, the National Consumer Tribunal said on Wednesday.

Sep 06 2017

South Africa's Shoprite buys back Basson's shares in $136 mln send-off

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African retailer Shoprite's shareholders approved a buyback of former chief executive Whitey Basson's shares for 1.75 billion rand ($136 million), the company said on Tuesday.

Sep 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Steinhoff offers investors up to 23 pct of African unit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African retailer Steinhoff International is offering investors up to 23.2 percent of its African arm, Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR), which it aims to list on the Johannesburg stock market on Sept. 20, the company said on Monday.

Sep 04 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff reports nine-month sales surge

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 South Africa's Steinhoff , the world's second-biggest furniture retailer after IKEA, reported a 48 percent jump in nine-month sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and growth in its European and African operations.

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Woolworths suffers first annual profit fall in eight years

* Declares final dividend of 313 cents, flat on 2015 (Adds spending plans, CEO quotes)

Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Shoprite lifts full-year profit, meets forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 South Africa-based Shoprite matched estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.

Aug 22 2017

South Africa's Shoprite lifts FY profit by 12 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Shoprite, Africa's biggest grocer, largely met estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.

Aug 22 2017
