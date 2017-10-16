Edition:
Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)

SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$17.74
Open
$17.77
Day's High
$17.79
Day's Low
$17.70
Volume
72,558
Avg. Vol
79,366
52-wk High
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23

Sienna Senior Living Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in serving the range of independent living (IL), independent supportive living (ISL), assisted living (AL), memory care (MC) and long-term care/residential care (referred to as LTC) communities. The Company's segments include LTC business, Retirement, Baltic,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $821.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.36
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 5.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about SIA.TO

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario

* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369

* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes

* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million‍​

Jun 06 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results

* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30

May 09 2017
