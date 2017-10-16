Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)
SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
17.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.17%)
$-0.03 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$17.74
$17.74
Open
$17.77
$17.77
Day's High
$17.79
$17.79
Day's Low
$17.70
$17.70
Volume
72,558
72,558
Avg. Vol
79,366
79,366
52-wk High
$18.48
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23
$15.23
About
Sienna Senior Living Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in serving the range of independent living (IL), independent supportive living (ISL), assisted living (AL), memory care (MC) and long-term care/residential care (referred to as LTC) communities. The Company's segments include LTC business, Retirement, Baltic,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$821.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.36
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|5.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario
* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369
* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes
* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results
* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30