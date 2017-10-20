Edition:
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.24SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.24
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,094,845
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

About

Singapore Airlines Limited is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters and tour wholesaling and related activities. The Company's segments include airline operations, engineering services, cargo operations and Others. The airline operations segment provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,286.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,199.85
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 6.74 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 11.32
ROE: -- -3.85 15.18

Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8 billion Boeing order next week

SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalize an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.

Oct 20 2017

Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition

SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd intends to cut fuel consumption, review its supplier relationships and invest in digital technology under a three-year transformation plan to boost its competitiveness, according to an internal newsletter.

Oct 06 2017

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

Oct 05 2017

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator

SINGAPORE/PARIS The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines , highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.

Aug 24 2017

