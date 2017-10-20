Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8 billion Boeing order next week SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalize an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week * Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week * Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book

Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd intends to cut fuel consumption, review its supplier relationships and invest in digital technology under a three-year transformation plan to boost its competitiveness, according to an internal newsletter.

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition * Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

BRIEF-Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner * Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator SINGAPORE/PARIS The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines , highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 24 The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines, highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.