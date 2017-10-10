South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
About
The South Indian Bank Limited (the Bank) provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities, such as debit card, third-party product distribution, in addition to Treasury and Foreign Exchange Business. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail banking and Other Banking Operations. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,920.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,804.38
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|1.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
* Gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
* Internal investigation by bank unearthed irregularities of fraudulent nature including misappropriation of funds at a branch
BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago