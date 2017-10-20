Siderar SAIC (SID.BA)
SID.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
13.40ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
$13.20
Open
$13.20
Day's High
$13.50
Day's Low
$13.10
Volume
2,374,097
Avg. Vol
1,312,138
52-wk High
$13.85
52-wk Low
$7.81
About
Siderar SAIC is an Argentina-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Coated steel, Uncoated steel and Others. The Coated steel division focuses on the production of galvanized, electrogalvanized, pre-painted and tinplate steel sheets. The Uncoated steel division is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$60,529.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,517.09
|Dividend:
|0.27
|Yield (%):
|1.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18