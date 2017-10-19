Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)
SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,224.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.35 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,226.75
Open
Rs1,226.00
Day's High
Rs1,239.00
Day's Low
Rs1,218.00
Volume
13,288
Avg. Vol
170,425
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00
About
Siemens Limited is a holding company engaged in manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution, and control apparatus; general purpose machinery, and electrical signaling, safety or traffic-control equipment. Its segments include Power and Gas, providing solutions for generation of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs436,033.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|356.12
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.93
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.88
|15.18