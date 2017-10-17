Edition:
Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

SII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$2.11
Open
$2.11
Day's High
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.10
Volume
260,595
Avg. Vol
179,092
52-wk High
$2.69
52-wk Low
$1.92

About

Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): $516.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 243.76
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 5.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about SII.TO

BRIEF-Sprott announces resignation of director

* Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Central Fund agrees to instituting plan of arrangement with Sprott Inc

* Central Fund of Canada - ‍SII agreed to pay to Central Fund, CGAL expense reimbursement fee of C$2.5 million if deal terminated​ under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada

* Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott

* CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott Source text: (http://reut.rs/2w4T8XI) Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott

* CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Sprott Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Sprott reports a 5.6 pct passive stake in Almaden Minerals as of June 30

* Sprott Inc reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyFCdS) Further company coverage:

Jul 07 2017

BRIEF-Sprott announces completion of secondary offering

* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 29 2017
