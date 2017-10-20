Edition:
Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)

SIMECB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

65.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.36 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
$65.42
Open
$65.49
Day's High
$65.49
Day's Low
$64.92
Volume
65,352
Avg. Vol
82,962
52-wk High
$101.29
52-wk Low
$58.65

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products. The Company operates through two segments Mexican and USA. The Mexican segment includes the plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi. The USA segment includes approximate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): $32,560.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 497.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Nucor Corporation (NUE.N) $60.00 +1.38
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN.OQ) $30.05 +0.75
Evraz Group SA (EDR) (HK1Aq.F) -- --
Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV (AHMSA.MX) $2.52 --
Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX) $78.50 -0.89
Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) R$ 11.68 -0.04
Gerdau SA (GGBR3.SA) R$ 11.65 -0.04
Commercial Metals Company (CMC.N) $21.93 +0.10
Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation (GNA.TO) -- --
ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS) €25.17 +0.50

