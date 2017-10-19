Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
457.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs459.00
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs463.95
Day's Low
Rs452.30
Volume
2,168
Avg. Vol
24,364
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
About
Simplex Infrastructures Limited is engaged in the business of contract constructing infrastructural facilities. The Company's segments include Construction business and Others. The Others segment includes oil drilling services, real estate, and hire of plant and equipment. The Company is engaged in building rail infrastructure,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,643.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.47
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18