Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)
SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.16TRY
17 Oct 2017
4.16TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.02TL (+0.48%)
0.02TL (+0.48%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
4.14TL
Open
4.16TL
4.16TL
Day's High
4.18TL
4.18TL
Day's Low
4.14TL
4.14TL
Volume
3,797,358
3,797,358
Avg. Vol
4,455,904
4,455,904
52-wk High
4.60TL
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL
2.81TL
About
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (Sisecam) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production of glass and chemicals. It is comprised of four main business sectors: the flat glass group, including basic glass, automotive glass and glass for other vehicles; the glassware group, engaged in the design, production, marketing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL9,630.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,250.00
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|2.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.93
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.88
|15.18