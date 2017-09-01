Edition:
Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)

SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

24.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs24.95
Open
Rs25.00
Day's High
Rs25.00
Day's Low
Rs24.40
Volume
37,960
Avg. Vol
482,712
52-wk High
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00

About

Siti Networks Limited, formerly Siti Cable Network Limited, is a holding company. The Company is a multi-system operator (MSO), which is engaged in providing cable television network services, Internet services and allied services. The Company is engaged in the business of distribution of signals of television channels of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs21,539.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 872.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

Latest News about SITI.NS

BRIEF-India's Siti Networks appoints Sanjay Berry as CFO

* Says Sanjay Berry has been appointed as chief financial officer of company

Sep 01 2017
