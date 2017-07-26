Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)
SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,708.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs2,693.10
Open
Rs2,693.00
Day's High
Rs2,749.00
Day's Low
Rs2,693.00
Volume
949
Avg. Vol
3,351
52-wk High
Rs2,749.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25
About
Siyaram Silk Mills Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing fabrics and readymade garments. The Company is engaged in the textile business. The Company's portfolio includes Yarns, Home Furnishing, Retail, Ready to Wear and fabrics. The Company's fabrics include polyester viscose fabric, polyester... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,387.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.37
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5
* Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0juJl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Siyaram Silk Mills June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 103.5 million rupees versus profit 82.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares
* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: