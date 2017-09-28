Edition:
Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.52TL
Open
1.53TL
Day's High
1.54TL
Day's Low
1.52TL
Volume
6,847,595
Avg. Vol
15,906,545
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL

About

Sekerbank TAS (Sekerbank) is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank is mainly engaged in agriculture, small business and small to medium enterprise (SME) banking. Sekerbank’s business line covers cash and non-cash loans in Turkish Lira and foreign currency and carrying out capital market transactions, accepting deposits in TRY... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.33
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,818.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,158.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about SKBNK.IS

BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira

* DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 1.50 BILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million

* SEKERBANK APPLIES TO CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB) FOR ISSUING DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO $300 MILLION

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 26.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Aug 08 2017

Fitch Assigns Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (B+/Stable/b+) USD85 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'B'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 June 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-complaint Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the poin

Jun 19 2017

Fitch Rates Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s ('B+/Stable/b+) planned issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The size of the issue is likely to be in the range of USD85 million. The final rating is subject to the receipt of the final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch. The notes qualify as Basel III-comp

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-Sekerbank TAS Q1 net profit widens at 25.2 million lira

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 25.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent

* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent

Apr 27 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates