Sky PLC (SKYB.L)

Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review LONDON, Oct 19 European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 13 OCT 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Breakingviews - Sky investors choose between profit and principles LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sky shareholders face a choice between principles and profit. Some investors are planning to oppose Chairman James Murdoch’s re-election because he is also chief executive of 39 percent owner Twenty-First Century Fox. But kicking up a stink might further jeopardise Fox’s offer for the European pay-TV group.

UPDATE 2-In shadow of Fox bid, James Murdoch re-elected Sky chairman * Independent director says "pretty confident" about deal review (Add AGM quotes, results of shareholder vote)

BRIEF-Sky says shareholders vote to reappoint James Murdoch * ‍78.04 PERCENT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO REAPPOINT JAMES MURDOCH AS A DIRECTOR​

James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman LONDON A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.

BRIEF-Sky ind director Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review * Independent director Martin Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review of Fox-Sky deal - AGM Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sky says growth coming both at the top and the entry end * Ceo says viewership of premier league is "good", recovered most of last season's drop