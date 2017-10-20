Edition:
United States

SLC Agricola SA (SLCE3.SA)

SLCE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.24BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.42 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.66
Open
R$ 22.88
Day's High
R$ 22.99
Day's Low
R$ 22.24
Volume
377,500
Avg. Vol
303,134
52-wk High
R$ 26.03
52-wk Low
R$ 13.91

Chart for

About

SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in agricultural sector. The Company is active in the in the whole agricultural production cycle, which includes planning, purchasing supplies, soil preparation, planting and harvesting, as well as processing and storage, among others. The Company's activities are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,199.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.90
Dividend: 2.07
Yield (%): 9.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.85 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates