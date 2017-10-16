Edition:
Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00

Chart for

About

Sanlam Limited is a South Africa-based holding company. The Company provides financial solutions to individuals and institutional clients through a network of channels and partnerships in approximately 50 countries. The Company operates through six segments: Sanlam Personal Finance, which is responsible for retail business in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): R155,292.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,166.47
Dividend: 268.00
Yield (%): 3.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 4.74 15.18

Latest News about SLMJ.J

MOVES-Sanlam UK names Charlie Parker portfolio management head

Oct 16 Sanlam UK, a wealth management unit of Sanlam Ltd, appointed Charlie Parker as head of portfolio management.

Oct 16 2017

Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout

JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

Jul 13 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Jun 23 2017

South Africa's Sanlam sells stake in Ghana's Enterprise insurance business

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd has sold its stake in Ghanaian holding company Enterprise Group's insurance business for $130 million but will retain a presence in the country, Sanlam said on Friday.

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017

* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year

Jun 07 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates