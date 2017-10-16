Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

MOVES-Sanlam UK names Charlie Parker portfolio management head Oct 16 Sanlam UK, a wealth management unit of Sanlam Ltd, appointed Charlie Parker as head of portfolio management.

Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

South Africa's Sanlam sells stake in Ghana's Enterprise insurance business JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd has sold its stake in Ghanaian holding company Enterprise Group's insurance business for $130 million but will retain a presence in the country, Sanlam said on Friday.