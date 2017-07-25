Edition:
United States

DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.20 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
491.20
Open
494.20
Day's High
494.40
Day's Low
488.50
Volume
8,750,720
Avg. Vol
3,287,011
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

Chart for

About

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company's segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,230.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,067.37
Dividend: 10.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.51 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.14 11.32
ROE: -- 11.75 15.18

Latest News about SMDS.L

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 25 2017

DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit

DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

Jun 29 2017

UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

Jun 29 2017

Strong gains from HSBC, miners help FTSE outpace Europe

LONDON, June 29 Robust banks and mining stocks fuelled the FTSE's rise on Thursday, running ahead of European peers with HSBC leading the pack after Morgan Stanley piled praise on a bank already benefiting from a strong upturn among financials globally.

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg

* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each

Jun 29 2017

DS Smith to buy 80 pct of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 mln

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.

Jun 29 2017
» More SMDS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates