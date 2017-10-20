Edition:
United States

Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,555.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
1,537.00
Open
1,546.00
Day's High
1,559.00
Day's Low
1,542.00
Volume
1,159,933
Avg. Vol
1,249,839
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00

Chart for

About

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,152.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 395.66
Dividend: 29.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Latest News about SMIN.L

Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal

Oct 20 Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.38 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking

* ‍TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE​

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 2-Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop

Sept 22 British conglomerate Smiths Group reported a fall in underlying full-year revenue due to weakness in its energy equipment and service business as well as its medical device unit.

Sep 22 2017

British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit

Sept 22 Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Friday, helped by growth in its security scanners business.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group

* OSI Systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire Explosive Trace Detection (etd) business from Smiths Group Plc

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-Smiths Group says to sell explosive trace detection business for $75.5 mln

* Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection

Jun 01 2017

REFILE-Smiths Group CFO to step down

May 19 British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.

May 19 2017
» More SMIN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates