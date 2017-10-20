Edition:
Smiles SA (SMLE3.SA)

SMLE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

92.82BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 3.22 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 89.60
Open
R$ 90.05
Day's High
R$ 93.61
Day's Low
R$ 90.05
Volume
1,452,800
Avg. Vol
702,267
52-wk High
R$ 93.61
52-wk Low
R$ 38.76

Chart for

About

Smiles SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of business support services. The Company focuses on the management of the Smiles Program, a coalition loyalty program, which enables members to collect points (named miles) through flights with Gol Airlines and its international partners, commercial banks and retail... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 11,496.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 123.86
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 4.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates